Russell Warren Garman, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Interment will be private at Pinelawn Memorial Park, in Southern Pines.
Born in 1923 in Braddock, Pa., Russ was the first child of Hugh and Fern Charles Garman, attended schools in Detroit and served three years in the U.S. Naval Reserve during World War II (1943-1946). He married Barbara Eleanor Heget in 1944. He graduated from Wayne State University in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, earned on the World War II Veterans Bill of Rights. Russ worked in information systems management for American Natural Resources for 32 years, retiring in 1983. He was an active member of the Detroit Junior Chamber of Commerce. A member of the Data Processing Association, he served as president of the Detroit Chapter from 1973-1974. He lived with Barbara in Birmingham, Mich., for 31 years. They enjoyed Broadway musicals in Detroit and New York City. He was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church before moving to Southern Pines in 1987.
In Southern Pines, Russ was a member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church. He volunteered as a tutor with the Moore County Literacy Council, serving as treasurer and board member. Barbara and Russ attended several classes at Sandhills Community College and were members of the SUMMA arm of the SCC Foundation, establishing the Russell and Barbara Garman Endowed Scholarships for students. Barbara died in February 2000, after 55 years of marriage.
Russ married Virginia Francis Dauncey in March 2002. They honeymooned in Paris, and enjoyed cruising and traveling. They moved into Penick Village, a continuing care retirement community in Southern Pines in August 2011. Virginia died in July 2017.
He leaves behind two sisters, Naomi Stephens, of Xenia, Ohio, and Wilma Spivey, of Lillian, Ala.; two brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Penick Village Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.