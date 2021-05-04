Russell Joseph Hollers Jr., of Candor, died Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was 82 years old.
The family is planning a private celebration of life at a later date.
Born on March 23,1939, in Watts Hospital, Russ grew up in Durham. After his father’s death when Russ was very young, he was raised by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey O. Fisher. Russ graduated from Durham High School in 1957. He was a Morehead Scholar, receiving his undergraduate and law degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1961 and 1963. Russ was the president of his high school student council, as well as his freshman and junior classes at UNC. Russ was a three-time letterman on UNC’s baseball team and played in the outfield on the Tar Heels’ 1960 College World Series squad. A celebrated scholastic athlete, he also played freshman football and basketball at UNC and retained his love of sports for his entire life.
After four years as an Army JAG officer stationed at Fort Sam Houston from 1963-1967 during the Vietnam War, Russ joined a private law practice in Troy. He and Will Atkinson formed Hollers and Atkinson in 1978 and practiced together until their retirements in 2016.
Russ was the Montgomery County attorney for almost 50 years. Over his career, he also was the town attorney of Candor, Star and Troy. He considered representing our local governments as the most important legal work of his career. He played an important role in the planning of Montgomery County Central High School. Public education was very important to Russ, and he was a supporter of Montgomery Community College and served on boards for the UNC Law School and the Morehead Foundation. He was one of the founders of the Montgomery County Fund, a nonprofit that supports a variety of local needs.
One of Russ’s first clients was Montgomery Memorial Hospital, and he became a lifelong supporter of the hospital and its mission. He and his wife, Anna, worked together for decades to help insure that our community kept its hospital. He served as a board member and Secretary for Montgomery Memorial Hospital prior to its merger with Moore Regional Hospital, and continued his service with the resulting FirstHealth organization as a member of its board of directors and as chairman of the FirstHealth Montgomery Foundation.
Russ and Anna shared a love of local pottery and were proud to support that community. Russ loved showing visitors their collection of Carolina Pottery made in Candor between 1925-1932 and sharing his enthusiasm for STARworks, the arts-centered work community focusing on pottery and glass making.
Russ was an active supporter of the Democratic Party and was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Gov. James B. Hunt Jr. in 1985.
Russ had many joys in his life, primarily the love for his wife, family and pets, all of which he included in his witty annual Christmas poem. Russ and Anna enjoyed many years of travel, entertaining and hosting fundraisers in the beautiful home they cultivated, and cherished sharing laughs with friends. Later in life he enjoyed reading mysteries, solving jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and watching college sports.
Russ was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, colleague and mentor who was admired by all for his generosity, fairness, optimism in humanity, kindness and intellect. Russ received so much from his community, and he spent his life trying to give back some measure of the love, friendship and support he was given.
“Be kind and you’ll never regret it. People will remember you for that quality more than others.” — Russell J. Hollers Jr., May 27, 1991
Russ is survived by his wife, Anna Hollers, along with his three children, Russell Hollers III (Susannah), Catherine Powell (Biff) and Elizabeth Welsby (Ian); two step-daughters, Kendall Jones (Marcus) and Jody Warner (Josh); and two sisters, Barbara Hollers and Pat Beck. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Augusta (24) and Eleanor (22) Hollers; Lilith (22) and Spencer (19) Jones; John (21) Carlan (19) and Charlotte (17) Welsby; Harrison Powell (19); Isaiah (20) and Elias (14) Warner and Juliana Maynard (5).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Russell J. Hollers Jr. to FirstHealth Hospital Foundation, Montgomery Memorial Fund, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; Clara McLean Hospitality House, 150 Applecross Road
Pinehurst, NC 28374; N.C. Community Foundation, Montgomery County Fund, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612; or STARworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star, NC 27356.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home serving the Hollers family.
