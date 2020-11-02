Ruby Jean Welch Nunnery, 80, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Cora Williamson Welch. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Ellen Nunnery and Teresa Jean Nunnery.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Henry Nunnery; daughter, Sherrie Murphy, of Carthage; twin brother, Raymond Welch, of Robbins; and one granddaughter, Kaylee Murphy.
Due to COVID-19, the family has elected to have a private graveside service at the family cemetery.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Nunnery family.
