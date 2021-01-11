Ruby C. Brown

Ruby Cockman Brown, 87, of Carthage, who was loved by many and forgotten by none, left to meet with our Lord at 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
A meeting she had prepared for all her life, she is now walking the streets of gold rejoicing with our Lord and Savior. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed by so many.
As she left she took her last breath, with a smile on her face, she started her new journey from home surrounded by many of her family members, who were so blessed to have a mama, grandma and great-grandma to lead and teach them to be the close family they are today, while listening to “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Ms. Ruby lead a long and spiritual life that started on a small tobacco farm in northern Moore County, on land where she still resided and where she was known in those parts as one of the fastest tobacco stringers in that area. After marrying in 1952, she went into the textile industry until she retired after losing her husband of 45 years. She was the wife of a preacher, and she devoted herself as a very spiritual and God-fearing woman.
Ms. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Walston and Minnie Needham Cockman; husband, Charles Frank Brown; infant children, Samuel and Faith Brown; brothers, Warren Cockman, Charley Cockman, Harold Cockman and Felton Cockman.
She is survived by five children, Johnny Brown and Mary Ann, Kathy Anderson and Rahn, Dale Brown and Nancy, Sheila Hall and Gary, and Donnie Brown and Judy; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Todd Moore and the Rev. Hubert McLeod officiating.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1695, Robbins, NC 27325.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Brown family.
