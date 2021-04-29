Rosemary Christine Wisen, 60, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Born on Dec. 31, 1960, in Neptune, N.J., to the late Otto and Lisa Rittenbach, Rosemary loved the outdoors and gardening. She also had a love of animals, adopting multiple strays over the years. She had a bubbly personality and was always full of energy. Rosemary also enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Wisen Jr.
She is survived by two children, William E. Wisen III and Danielle A. Wisen; three brothers, Klaus Rittenbach, Thomas Rittenbach and George Rittenbach. She is also survived by her loving companion, Bill Crawley.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 3, at 11 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
