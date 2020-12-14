Rose Sorrese

Rose Napolitano Sorrese, 101, of Pinehurst, passed away to her eternal rest Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Rose was born Aug. 29, 1919, in Ozone Park, Queens, N.Y., daughter of the late Aniello Napolitano and Frances Carbone Fraracci (Amadeo). She married the love of her life, Louis Sorrese, on July 23, 1936, to became a devoted homemaker and loving mother of their three children. She dedicated her life to the love and care of her family, and also enjoyed reading, playing mah jongg and canasta, and listening to beautiful music.
Along with her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; daughter, Arlene Laino; and brother, Albert Napolitano.
Surviving are children, Linda Spitzer (Ronald), of Lititz, Pa., and Lewis Sorrese (Brenda), of Pinehurst; son-in-law, Michael Laino, of Jupiter, Fla.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Muhlbaier (Brian), Laura Mannion (Martin), Jacqueline Toy (Ephraim), Christine Sensharma (Debjoti), Sandra Liberati (Jon), Jennifer Sanders (Shane) and Melissa Hayes (Paul); stepgrandchildren, Joseph A. High II (Patricia), and Jennifer Ann Foster (Craig); great-grandchildren, Matthew Toy (Morgan Cummings), Stephanie Toy, Lauren Doyle (Kevin), Steven Mannion, Tyler Liberati, Grace Liberati, Ashok Sensharma, Arjun Sensharma, Nikhil Sensharma, Justin Muhlbaier, Nathan Sanders, Payton Sanders, Alexis Sanders, Samuel Sanders, Logan Hayes, Ava Hayes and Taylor Hayes; step great-grandchildren, Jonathan Rose, Tresten Warren, Braiden Warren, Tymon High and Amira High; along with a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial Mass service is being planned for a later date in New Jersey.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg.