Rose K. Person, 81, of Marston, formerly of Southern Pines, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 7, at 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 315 South Gaines St., Southern Pines, where she was a member. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
No public viewing will be held.
Survivors include husband, William Person Sr.; children, William Person Jr. (Gina), Tiffany Jones, a grandson, who she raised as a dear son, Charles Quinzell Harrington (Tina), and Sherell Person (William Sr.); sister, Sally White; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
