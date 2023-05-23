Roosevelt McNeill May 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roosevelt McNeill died Thursday, May 18, 2023.He is survived by his brother, James McCrimmon. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 26, at 3 p.m., at New Zion A.M.E. Zion Church, 554 Addor Road, Pinebluff. Viewing one hour prior to service at the church.Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home, Southern Pines, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, May 21, 2023 Calendar May 23 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Joyful Noise Variety Show Tue, May 23, 2023 May 24 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Wed, May 24, 2023