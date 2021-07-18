Ronnie M. Smith

Ronnie Mitchell Smith, 72, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home.
Ronnie was born in Lee County on Oct. 30, 1948, to the late Clyde Eugene and Letha Patterson Smith. He was a graduate of Union Pines High School and also Sandhill Community College, with a degree in accounting. He was employed by Allred’s Gutter Services for over 35 years as an accountant.
Ronnie was a polio survivor but never let that hold him back. He was very intelligent and self-sufficient. He helped his mother in the care of his brother, and then later cared for his mother until her death.
Ronnie was a faithful attendee at Open Arms Church in Vass. He enjoyed watching TV Westerns and also was blessed by Television Ministries.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Eddie Smith. Ronnie is survived by several cousins and many friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Johnson Grove Cemetery, with the Rev. John Brown officiating.
Condolences may be made at pinesfunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family.