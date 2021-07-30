Ronald Young Ward, 78, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his residence.
Ron was born July 10, 1943, to the late Thomas and Geraline Young Ward. He moved to Raleigh at an early age and graduated from Broughton High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Carl Ward; and his first wife, Susan Hines Ward.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 14 years, Cindy Sheppard Ward; his stepmother, Mary Thompson Ward; sister, Mary Martha Ward (Bart), of Chicago; sister-in-law, Randall Armstrong Ward, of Blacksburg, Va.; stepbrother, Neal Franklin Fowler, of Raleigh; and sister-in-law, Jane Stewart (Rodney), of Carthage; and his beloved springer spaniel, Mulligan. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, Janice Jewell, Cynthia Ward Hackney (Chris), Helen McLeod Ward, Michael Crump (Rose), Patrick Crump (Kelly), Madeleine Ward-Schultz, Mary Maxton Fowler, Caroline Zamadics (Tom), Wilson Fowler (Sapphira), Jonathan Stewart, Elizabeth Parnell (Brandon); and grandnieces and nephews, Olivia Grace Jewell, Lily and Julia Sconyers, Maxine Crump, Hazel and Bella Parnell.
Ron graduated June 1, 1965, with a bachelor’s degree in dentistry from UNC. He graduated from Eshelman School of Pharmacy with a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy D on June 1, 1969. He was a lifetime member of GAA and a member of Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 and stationed at Fort Sheridan in Illinois from 1969-1971 in the pharmacy. After his military service, he worked from 1971-1973 at a pharmacy in Marion. He moved to Aberdeen and bought Craig Drug in 1973. Later, in 1982 he and Kester Woody opened The Prescription Shoppe, and a second location in Seven Lakes in 2000. After retirement he worked at Quality Care Pharmacy in Seven Lakes. Ron was also the co-owner of WW Leasing Partners, was the manager/owner of Longleaf Leasing Partners and M and M Leasing. Ron was an avid golfer (4 handicap at his peak) a devoted UNC basketball fan and a master wood worker. He was a member of Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst and a Foundation of FirstHealth Legacy Circle member. Above all, Ron loved his family and was in turn deeply loved by family and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Care Fund, Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
