Ronald Tysinger

Ronald Stokes Tysinger, 90, of Candor, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his residence, with his loving wife and family by his side.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Candor Baptist Church, with Rev. Steven Jarman and Rev. David Heath officiating.
Ronald was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all. He was born in Denton on May 15, 1931, the son of Stokes and Zella Dobey Tysinger. He moved to Montgomery County in 1954.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of Candor Baptist Church, and the owner-operator of Factory Wearhouse Clothing, with several stores and with loyal employees and loyal customers.
He was a servant to God and loved everyone.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Lee Tysinger, of the home; three daughters, Ronna Martin, of Southern Pines, Joni Mawyer (Tony), of Whispering Pines, and Kim Smith (Mike), of Pinehurst; brother, Robert Tysinger; sister, Pat Berrier; four grandchildren, Katherine, Kevin, Brandon and Paige; four great-grandchildren, Selah, Mia, Clara and Grayson.
