Ronald Gene Smith, 73, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Ron was born Feb. 2, 1947, in Detroit, to the late Chloella Brown and Charles W. Smith. He served in the military as a member of the Golden Knights Parachute Team from 1967 to 1969 and then completed an M.A. in art history at the University of Iowa. He retired from a career in financial services at the age of 57 and pursued his passion for realist painting studying at the Angel Academy in Florence, Italy, and locally at the School of Classical Architecture.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah; and his sister, Fran Bonham, of Stuart, Fla.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sandhills Cat Coalition, P.O. Box 4541, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or online at www.sandhillscatcoalition.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.