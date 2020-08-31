Ronald Eugene Sutton, 85, formerly of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in San Diego, Calif.
Ron was born June 20, 1935, in Harrisburg, Pa., to Lester and Julia Sutton. Raised in Camp Hill, Pa., he graduated from CHHS in 1953. He attended Swarthmore College, graduating in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree. Ron went on to attend Drew University, graduating in 1961 with a Master of Sacred Theology.
Ron married his first wife, Patricia Blake, and had two children. He became a minister in the Methodist church and then a director of youth in central Pennsylvania. Ron then took a position as a high school teacher at Wilmington Friends School in Wilmington, Del., where he used his knowledge of films in the courses he taught.
After his divorce, Ron moved to Washington, D.C., where he joined the newly formed American Film Institute in its education department. From there, he started NAME, (National Association of Media Educators) a nonprofit association for teachers of media in the U.S. Ron also began teaching on the college level, first with a course at Georgetown University, then a course at American University.
Ron met and married his second wife, Sara, in 1974.
In 1973, Ron became a professor in the School of Communication at American University. During his tenure at American, he published many articles in his field and in 1997 he retired as professor emeritus.
Upon retirement, Ron and Sara moved to Pinehurst, where for the next 20 years, Ron was very active in the life of the community. He served on numerous boards, among them Habitat for Humanity, where he also helped build homes and was a liaison for new homeowners; Arts Council of Moore County and Weymouth Center. He was a proud member of the Golf Capital Chorus. Ron did volunteer work all over the community and was instrumental in reviving the Sunrise Theater as a movie theater.
In 2016, Ron and his wife moved to San Diego, Calif.
Ron leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Sara; two children, Kimberley Davies (Mark), Steven Sutton (Francesca); two grandchildren, Christopher Davies (Michelle), Nicole Carey (Mike); and two great-grandchildren, Colt Davies and Reagan Davies.