Ronald Evans Smith 71, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at his home.
Ronnie was born May 18, 1949, in Chatham County. He was a graduate of Union Pines High School, class of 1970. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Ronnie was a truck driver, maintenance man for Moore County Schools, and a heavy equipment operator for the town of Southern Pines until his retirement.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. His family was very important to him and he loved time spending with them, especially his grandson, Justin and great-grandson, Evan.
Ronnie loved the outdoors, deer hunting, traveling, camping and seeing new places. He also enjoyed raising horses and participating in horse shows, winning many trophies and ribbons in his younger days. He was a quiet man, but showed his faith to others in the way that he lived.
Ronnie was a son of the late John and Wilma Kidd Smith and was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence Smith, Wilbur Smith and Jesse Smith; and sister, Judy Maness.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen Maness Smith; daughter, Michelle Peele (Ben); grandson, Justin Watson (Kelly); great-grandson, Evan; special family member, Johnny McLaughlin; siblings, Johnny Smith, Jimmie Smith, Betty Ann Murray, Clara Jean Hussey, Mary Ruth Powers and Carol Hicks; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 1,at Pine Rest Cemetery, with the Rev. Darrell Williams officiating. The body will lie in repose Thursday, April 1, at Kennedy Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home.
The family asked that COVID-19 precautions be observed, including wearing a mask during all services.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Kennedy Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.