Roger S. Gentry Jr.

Roger Solomon Gentry Jr., 76, of Seven Lakes, passed Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at UNC Hospitals, in Chapel Hill.
A private memorial service will be held for close friends and family at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes.
Roger was born Nov. 5, 1945, in Lumberton, to the late Roger Solomon Gentry Sr. and Isabella Smith. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. During his service, he was awarded First Weather Wing Airman of the Year in 1969. After his service, he attended Pembroke State University, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, with a minor in economics. He later retired from First Bank as a regional executive supervisor after over 20 years of service. He enjoyed passing the time with gardening, yard work and self-projects. He and his wife of 45 years, Mary Ellen Gentry, who passed May 31, 2020, traveled extensively before her passing. He was honored to have had the chance to visit the war memorials in Washington, D.C., flying on the Freedom Honor Flight. His greatest passion throughout life was his family. He never missed an opportunity to attend a family gathering, such as the yearly family pig picking. After retirement, he and Mary spent some of their greatest days with their grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, Roger Solomon Gentry III, of Seven Lakes, and Alan Gentry and wife, Laurel, of Seagrove; a sister, Elaine Medlin, of Wilmington; and a brother, Carl Gentry and wife, Ava, of Oak Island; two grandchildren Payten and Macie Gentry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Wrape Gentry; and his sister, Jan McRacken.
Memorials may be made in his memory to Elise Presbyterian Church, 200 North Middleton St., Robbins, NC 27325.
