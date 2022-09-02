Roger D. Green

Roger Dale Green, 78, of Eagle Springs passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Roger, the son of the late Jack and Ruth Green, grew up in West End. He and his late wife, Nancy, graduated from West End High School, where Roger was a star athlete. They met and became sweethearts and married in 1963. They settled in Eagle Springs, and with love and devotion, raised Jody, Jeff and Jennifer, building a warm, beautiful home and family. Roger was an active member at Bensalem Presbyterian Church, where he served as deacon and elder and was very involved in the Faithful Followers Sunday School class. He loved his Bensalem Church family and was an active supporter of many church projects and events.
Roger was well known for his strong work ethic and love of the outdoors. He made time for fishing, hunting and golf, creating great memories with his friends and family. When he retired from trucking, he didn’t slow down, especially if Nancy wanted another flower bed or found another project, anything that made her happy. He also devoted retirement time to his other great love: vegetable gardening, canning and freezing. He canned pear preserves just last week. Roger was generous with his work, time and knowledge, helping friends and neighbors when needed. He enjoyed the fruits of those friendships over the last months, as friends and neighbors brightened his days and returned the love, help and support in ways for which we are s0 grateful.
In addition to his wife, Roger was predeceased by his sisters, Marie Bruton, Mildred Davis and Nancy Kiser; and brothers, Albert Green, Kermit Green, Howard Green and Kivet Green.
Roger is survived by daughters, Jody Quick (Raymond), and Jennifer Coffman (Jason); son, Jeff Green (Charlotte); and grandchildren, Jacob Green and Parker Coffman.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept.10, at Bensalem Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2891 Bensalem Church Road, Eagle Springs. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Roger Green to Bensalem Evangelical Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 157, Eagle Springs, NC 27242.
The Green family is being served by Phillips Funeral Home in Star.