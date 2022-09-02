Roger D. Green

Green

Roger Dale Green, 78, of Eagle Springs passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Roger, the son of the late Jack and Ruth Green, grew up in West End. He and his late wife, Nancy, graduated from West End High School, where Roger was a star athlete. They met and became sweethearts and married in 1963. They settled in Eagle Springs, and with love and devotion, raised Jody, Jeff and Jennifer, building a warm, beautiful home and family. Roger was an active member at Bensalem Presbyterian Church, where he served as deacon and elder and was very involved in the Faithful Followers Sunday School class. He loved his Bensalem Church family and was an active supporter of many church projects and events.

