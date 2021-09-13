Roger D. Davis

Roger Dale Davis, 67, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home, with his wife by his side.
Roger was born Jan. 23, 1954, in Pinehurst, to the late Herbert and Gladys Lemons Davis. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy and Margaret, and brother, Hayden Davis.
Roger spent his working career with the Department of Transportation, with over 37 years of service. He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors, riding his side by side, his dogs and cats, but most of all he loved spending time with family and neighbors. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Davis; stepchildren, Christie Brown and husband, Dave, of Pittsboro, Brian Cole, of Carthage and Amanda Cole, also of Carthage; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Smith and husband, Kenny, of Ohio and Ruby Edwards, of Carthage; grandchildren, Dylan, Carson, Jackson and Brayden; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very special furry friend, Zeva.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.