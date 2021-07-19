Rocco V. Tuzio

Rocco Vincent Tuzio, 85, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at UNC Hospitals, in Chapel Hill.
Rocco was born to Vincent and Josephine Tuzio on Nov. 26, 1935, in Upper Darby, Pa. He graduated from Villanova University in 1957. Roc went on to become a financial controller for the Unysis Corporation, a global information technology company, from 1966 until retiring in 1999. Rocco was admired by his team, and being the connection to them and management was his most memorable career achievement.
In his early years, Rocco volunteered for the HIPID, a program that teaches how to prevent drug addiction and drug rehabilitation. He helped start the Harwood House, a short-term living facility for recovering alcoholics. Down in North Carolina, Rocco loved spending his Saturdays at the Sandhills Habitat for Humanity building houses, and then later supervising.
Rocco was a family man. He didn’t change one diaper, but his love was unconditional and unrelenting. He married Mary Desire on Oct. 19, 1957, and they had five children, Richard, Anthony, Mary Pat, Maria and Toni Anne. He felt that raising “five great kids” was his greatest accomplishment in life.
Rocco loved riding motorcycles, golf, gun collecting, hunting, and spending time on the shooting range. Although Rocco was a big Sinatra fan, he was an Italian cowboy at heart. He loved country music and watching old Western movies.
Rocco is survived by his wife, Mary; his beloved sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Joseph Catov; five children; and 11 grandchildren, with one great-grandbaby on the way.
A celebration of life will be held in Philadelphia this fall.
In memory of Rocco, please play Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” have a shot of Jack Daniels and a light a cigar.
“I’m crazy for trying
And crazy for crying
And I’m crazy for loving you …”
Patsy Cline
