Robbie Salisbury met her Lord Tuesday, June 29, 2021, surrounded by family and those she loved.
Born July 28, 1936, in Summit, N.J., Robbie grew up in Richmond, Va., before moving back to Summit, where she graduated from high school. She attended Wells College where she met her future husband William D. “Bill” Mason, who was at Colgate. Settling in Scotch Plains NJ after graduation, Robbie was a leader in a variety of civic organizations and was a member of the board of education.
The sudden passing of Bill in 1976 to cancer prompted her to relocate the family to Hilton Head Island, S.C. She became director of member services for the Hilton Head Company and oversaw the social activities for its golf, tennis and croquet clubs. An avid tennis player, she also formed the island’s first USTA affiliate.
In 1984, Robbie married the second love of her life, Robert G. “Bob” Salisbury, and in 1987 they moved to Whispering Pines. She continued her participation in organizations that aligned with her interests, including serving as the public representative on the North Carolina Penalty Review Board, which oversaw long-term health care facilities in the state. She and Bob were also active members of the Brownson Presbyterian Church. Somehow, they did find time to enjoy the real perks or retirement — travel and golf — which gave them years of joy until Bob’s passing in 2012.
Her passion to be involved and help others was based not only on her love of family and the foundation of faith, but in the many friendships she nurtured and cherished so dearly. Robbie believed these personal relations were the real joys of her life, and they gave meaning to her activities.
Robbie is survived by two sons and daughter, Dave, Jeff and Sandy Mason; three stepsons, Rob, Randy and Theo Salisbury; her sister, Polly Hunt; and half-brother, Jon Hunt; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and her rat terrier, Katie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Hill Sutherland and Robert E. Hunt.
A celebration of Robbie’s life will be held on Aug. 14, at Brownson Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines.
Donations in Robbie’s memory can be made to Brownson Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387.