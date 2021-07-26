Robert W. Ward

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, Robert Wesley Ward, loving father and husband, peacefully passed away at his residence in Brevard, at the age of 90.
Robert was born May 25, 1931, in Greensboro, to Thomas and Lillian Ward. Robert was a B-26 gunner in the Korean War, 17th Bomb Wing, 5th Air Force and completed 50-plus missions. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Margaret T. Ward, also from Greensboro, and had one daughter, Vickie Ward Lepore.
After a career that moved Bob and family all over the southeast U.S., he and his wife settled in Pinehurst to follow his passion for golf. He was a member of Pinehurst Country Club and loved to travel to visit family and challenging golf courses. He became a dedicated member of Sandhills Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines. He enjoyed men’s Bible studies and many small group studies. He was known for his love and service to Christ, his respect for those who served in the military, and his humble, kind and compassionate spirit .... a true gentleman.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Ward; and Margaret Ward, his wife of 70 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Vickie; two nieces; Anne Ward McGee and Melody Ward Vileno; granddaughter, Brena Lepore; and two great-grandchildren, Isla and Benjamin.
A memorial service for both Robert and Margaret will be held Saturday, July 31, at Sandhills Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines at 11:30 a.m.