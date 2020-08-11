Robert Van Dyke

Robert “Bob” Van Dyke was always with his Lord, a man whose Christian faith touched all he did, from his work as a civil engineer in Grand Rapids, Mich., to his dedicated involvement in the renovation at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst. He left this earth to go to heaven on August 9 at the age of 88.
Bob loved a great building project — not just for the joy of creating something that people would enjoy for years to come, but also for the lasting friendships that he forged through the work. As a civil engineer in Grand Rapids, he managed and supervised various large projects working for Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.; Daverman Associates.; Markland Development, Battjes Builder, Inc; Amway; and Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr and Huber. All sides were invariably satisfied and friendly when his projects were completed on or under budget.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served in England, and never lost his love and fascination for airplanes. How proud he was of taking ground school at Sandhills Community College, and then flying solo at 70 years of age at the Pinehurst airport.
He raised his family in Grand Rapids, spending as much time as possible outdoors, whether golfing, riding his motorcycle, track and skeet shooting or duck and bowhunting bucks with his brother, Ron, and friends. With Sheila, his wife of 30 years, he retired first to Florida, then to Pinehurst. They enjoyed a very active retirement together — dancing, power boating the Great Lakes, Canada and Florida, river canoeing, ice fishing, sledding, biking, motor cycling, golfing, gardening, bird feeding, going on cruises, doing home projects, giving dinner parties, gathering with family and friends, playing games, caring for their dogs, and binge-watching their favorite TV shows. How he loved playing tennis with his many dear friends and hanging out at "the office," the Pinehurst Tennis Club porch.
In retirement, he became an entrepreneur, starting a porch enclosure business in Pinehurst. He never had to advertise; those with “Van Dyke Porches” spread the word of his perfectionism, charm, and friendliness.
For the past 23 years, Bob was a member and devoted volunteer at Community Presbyterian Church, attending Sunday service, church classes and activities. He was a close friend to Pastor Rod Stone and his wife, Marsae, all the parishioners, and recently his many friends on the reconstruction team along with his special friend, Arnold Burns.
Bob was beloved by his family, who adored his great good nature and sense of humor; he put all at ease, whether he was telling stories, offering advice, playing games or listening with appreciation. He was an “I care” man, about people, work, surroundings, and nature. He was thoughtful, patient, considerate and always kind. Ever the optimist, he counseled those facing setbacks with his favorite saying: “Within every adversity lies a seed of equivalent benefit.”
Bob leaves those longing for more time with him, his wife, Sheila; son, Craig Van Dyke, grandchildren, Britny Barnes and Cameron Van Dyke; and great-grandson, Connor Barnes; daughter, Christy Taylor, grandson, Justin Akright; stepchildren, Jennifer Morgo and Esther Diskin (Glenn), grandchildren Melissa Rothman (Seth), Benjamin Diskin, Gabriella Diskin; sister, Marilyn Van Dyke; and brother, Ron Van Dyke (Joanne).
So especially kind to him, thanks go to the Cancer Centers Dr. Kuzman and nurse Vanessa and all the thoughtful staff there as well as at Quail Haven’s Skilled Nursing Center and to Hospice.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home in Aberdeen.