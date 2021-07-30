Robert Thomas Kaler peacefully passed away Monday, July 19, 2021.
Born Aug. 2, 1940, in Manhattan, N.Y., he was the eldest son of George and Claire Carroll Kaler. Following graduation from Massapequa High School, Long Island, N.Y., he traveled to Rhode Island to study at Bryant College. His varied career included management positions in the automobile business, a regional manager with General Mills and a partner in The Stage Deli East, Bridgehampton, N.Y. But his 20-year experience in the Columbus, Ohio, real estate business was by far his favorite! While with Coldwell Banker, he and his wife, Lenore, specialized in historic properties in the German Village area as well as a gamut of other types of properties in town and country.
The “Kaler Team” was highly recognized with industry awards, and although Bob was proud of those achievements, most of his enjoyment came from his relationships with clients. His innate ability to relate to a variety of people made him remarkably successful in business and life. Bob’s focus wasn’t to list and sell the most properties, but instead to fulfill his clients’ needs. This in turn led to many long lasting friendships as well as working with multiple generations within the same families.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, about who he always said, “The moment I saw her walking down the hall of Massapequa HS — that is the girl I will marry.”
He is also survived by his two loving children, Kim and Robert (wife Mary); his three grandchildren whom he adored, Halle Kaler Roberts, Cassidy Campbell Kaler and Cody Thomas Kaler; sister, Carol Konner; brother, Donald Kaler (and Cathy); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Doris Kaler.
Bob loved the ocean and walking the beach whether be it on the coast of Beaufort, S.C. (Fripp Island where he spent many happy relaxing hours with family), Jones Beach, N.Y., the Florida Keys, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or ….
Heartfelt thanks to Jackie and Henry Churchbourne as well as Dale Fitzgerald, physical therapist extraordinaire!
A private graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Bethesda Cemetery, Aberdeen.
