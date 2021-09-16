Robert T. Hardy Sr.

Robert “Bob” Thomas Hardy Sr., 73, of Vass, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 16, 1948, in Moore County, to the late George Woodrow Hardy and Helen Futch Hardy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Hardy; and sister, Anita Morgan.
After returning home from the U.S. Navy, Bob worked with his father for Weyerhauser, plowing fire lines and fighting forest fires. After going to Sandhills Community College, he spent 46 years as a tegistered nurse and retired from the Cumberland County Health Department.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved fishing and hunting with his loved ones. Bob enjoyed being a part of the Cameron Hill Community Outreach program with his daughter and son-in-law. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends as well as operating the McGill Road turkey shoot. He also took pride in sawing lumber with his sawmill.
He is survived by a son, Robert “Bobby” Hardy Jr. and wife, Stephanie, of Supply; daughters, Angel Marks and husband, Danny, of Vass, Heather Treadway and husband, Rick, of Foxfire, and Elizabeth Hardy, of Holden Beach; sister, Sue Flynn, of Vass; grandchildren, Olivia Blue, Randy Marks, Jessica Marks, Tripp Hardy, Christian Hardy, Cameron Marks and Reilly Marks; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Marks, Bryce Marks and Remington Marks.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. The funeral service will be Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Ray Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cameron Hill Community Outreach program, P.O. Box 410, Olivia, NC 28368.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.