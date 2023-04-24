Robert S. Morgan passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2022, at his home on Bald Head Island. He was born in Nyack, N.Y., and had homes in Pinehurst, Bald Head Island and St. Lucia, WI. Bob defined the expression “danced to his own drummer.” He was a wonderful and unique man who will be missed by all.
Bob built a home in Pinehurst in 2005, after moving from Sagaponack, Long Island, to St. Croix, USVI, because he wanted a place on the mainland near good medical facilities and good croquet. He had a passion for all sports but, most recently, it brought him to tournaments throughout the eastern seaboard, Canada and the Caribbean. An avid sportsman, he excelled at swimming, holding several records at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. until the college built a bigger pool. While living in Sagaponack, he won the men’s club championship at the Bridgehampton Club some 15 times.
He attended New Canaan Country Day School and graduated from The Westminster School, Conn., and Trinity College, Hartford, Conn. Bob was a member of the University Club and the Saint Nicholas Society in New York City, the Sag Harbor Yacht Club, Pinehurst Country Club and the Bald Head Island Club among others.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor; his son, Brett T. Morgan, of Winhall, Vt.; daughter, Cara M. Wittmann, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; and five grandchildren.
A celebration of Bob’s life was held earlier this year in Bridgehampton, N.Y.
Burial was in the Oakland Cemetery in Sag Harbor, N.Y.