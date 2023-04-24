Robert S. Morgan

Robert S. Morgan passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2022, at his home on Bald Head Island. He was born in Nyack, N.Y., and had homes in Pinehurst, Bald Head Island and St. Lucia, WI. Bob defined the expression “danced to his own drummer.” He was a wonderful and unique man who will be missed by all.

Bob built a home in Pinehurst in 2005, after moving from Sagaponack, Long Island, to St. Croix, USVI, because he wanted a place on the mainland near good medical facilities and good croquet. He had a passion for all sports but, most recently, it brought him to tournaments throughout the eastern seaboard, Canada and the Caribbean. An avid sportsman, he excelled at swimming, holding several records at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. until the college built a bigger pool. While living in Sagaponack, he won the men’s club championship at the Bridgehampton Club some 15 times.