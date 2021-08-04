The Rev. Dr. Robert S. Dendy Sr., of Laurinburg, died peacefully at Morrison Manor Hospice House Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Dr. Dendy was born April 5, 1933, in Weaverville, to the late Rev. Dr. Henry Benson Dendy Sr. and Nellie Marks Dendy. He earned an AB at Mars Hill College and a BA in sociology and psychology from Furman University, Greenville, S.C. He answered his call to ministry at Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, Ga., earning a Master of Divinity degree. Years later he earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from Union Presbyterian Seminary, Richmond, Va.
After seminary, Dendy accepted calls to First Presbyterian Church, Clarksville, Ga., then 20 years at First Presbyterian, Galax, Va., and 23 years at Seneca Presbyterian Church, Seneca, S.C., where he retired.
After retirement, Robert and Nancy moved to Scotia Village Retirement Community in Laurinburg. Once settled, Dendy took a “short-term” stated-supply pastorate at First Presbyterian Church, Maxton, which lasted 15 years. Once “re-retired,” he became active in the congregation of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Laurinburg.
Throughout his life, Dendy served as a volunteer chaplain for the Galax Fire Department, on the board of various health care and humanitarian causes and was a substance abuse counselor. He had a passion for art, theater, gardening, singing and enjoying music in general. He loved people and spending time with family and friends, and he never met a stranger. He was open and accepting of others and generous throughout his lifetime.
Dendy was predeceased by the love of his life and wife of 58 years, Nancy Ross Goldsmith Dendy. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Dendy, of Aberdeen; sons, the Rev. Dr. Thomas Dendy, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Bob Dendy Jr. (Myra), of Lynchburg, Va.; grandchildren, Mary Ellen Dendy (Aaron Dahlstrom), Anna, Emma, Rob III, Lucas and Aaron; special niece, Julie Webster; and close family friend, DeLois Coggin, of Aberdeen; plus numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
A memorial and celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 14, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 13000 Blues Farm Road, Laurinburg. A visitation will follow in the fellowship hall.
Memorials may be sent to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 13000 Blues Farm Road, Laurinburg, NC; Celebration Presbyterian Church, Myrtle Beach, SC; or HumanKind.org, Lynchburg, VA.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium of Laurinburg is serving the family.
