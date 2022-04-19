Robert Raymound Clark, 64, went home to his heavenly Father, Monday, April 18, 2022, peacefully at home, with his family by his side.
Robert was born Feb. 7, 1958, to the late Bobby Clark and Hellen Bapp. He was a graduate of Deep River High School and Central Carolina Community College, where he studied automotive repair. He was a talented mechanic and welder. He worked at Allied Chemical, Salmon Motors and Caterpillar Industries. He was a Carolina Tar Heel fan, enjoyed deer hunting and watching TV westerns. Robert was a Harley Davidson rider and enjoyed time spent on his bike. Spending time with his daughter, Kaitlin, brought him great joy. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Denise Cole Clark.
Robert is survived by the apple of his eyes, daughter, Kaitlin Clark, of the home; mother, Hellen Salmon, of Sanford; sister, Mary Clark Holt, of Sanford; mother-in-law, Catherine Cole, of West End; sister-in-law, Pam Rambout (Tom Anthonson), of West End; brother-in-law, Paul Cole, of West End; nieces, June Banks (Rodney), of Virginia, Devin Bean (Jason), of Sanford, nephew, David Holt (Kate), of Sanford, and many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, at Doubs Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Trevor Blair officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer organization at breastcancer.org or the American Heart Association at heart.org.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Clark family.