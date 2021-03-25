Robert Owen Hale, of Jackson Springs, formerly of Titusville, Fla., was born July 24, 1931, in Little Rock, Ark., to Joseph Mathias and Lillian Owen Hale. He departed this life Monday, March 1, 2021, to be reunited with his loving wife, Joan, in time for them to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on March 3, in heaven.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; daughter-in-law, Donna Lanae Hale; grandson, Robert Hale Woelfel; and great-grandsons, Everett and Otis Daniels.
Left to cherish his memory are children, Jacqueline Woelfel (Michael), of Humble, Texas, Thomas Hale (Trina), of Cocoa, Fla., Janet Chenman (Bobby), of Virginia Beach, Va., and Mary Hale and Robert's grandson, Ethan, of the home in Jackson Springs.
Robert grew up in Little Rock, where he was involved in Boy Scouts of America and was president of the Methodist Youth Ministry at Winfield Methodist Church.
After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Mississippi, “Ole Miss,” where he majored in English. While there he was the president of the Methodist Student Union. He also joined the ROTC program, which led him to serving in the military.
He entered the U.S. Marine Corps as an officer. While serving he met his beautiful bride-to-be, Joan Mary Yersevich. They wed on March 3, 1956, in St. John's Catholic Church in Freeland, Pa. Even after her death, she remained the love of his life.
As their family grew they moved around the country: Oceanside, Calif., Washington, D.C., Manassas, Va., and Huntsville, Ala., finally settling in Florida, on Merritt Island. This was a dream come true for him, to live in Florida and be a part of the Space Program at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC). They raised four children, who in turn gave them 24 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Robert was a very accomplished writer and all around wordsmith. After leaving the Marine Corps he worked as a technical writer and editor for JITCO, in D.C.; Ling, Tempco and Vought (LTV) Corporation and Brown Engineering (now Teledyne Brown) at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.; Pan Am at KSC, the Navy and the Army. He was also a member of the Society for Technical Communication.
He had a deep sense of community and service which led him to be involved in many organizations such as Boy Scouts of America (as a Scout in his youth) and later as a BSA leader; Federal Order of the Eagles; the Knights of Columbus; the VFW and the National Rifle Association. He also volunteered with the Titusville Police Department's Citizens on Patrol (COPs) program.
Robert was a hardworking and steadfast provider. He was a living example of an upright “good man,” a caring, loving father and a truly devoted husband.
He loved his God, his country, his family and never stopped loving his precious wife.
Although we miss him deeply, we are encouraged knowing that he is now reunited with our mother enjoying his reward in heaven.
