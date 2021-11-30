Robert Milton Skinner, 77, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, surrounded by his family at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born on April 29, 1944, in Bridgeton, N.J., to the late Howard and Josephine Skinner, Robert lived in New Jersey and Pennsylvania before settling in Colmar, Pa., in 1974. In 1997 he moved to Carthage, with his loving wife, Patricia.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 12, where he served as a prior commander and currently as a finance officer. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and was an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Skinner; two daughters, Michele Skinner and Christina Waidell, her husband, Kirk; two grandchildren, Robert (Tony) Skinner and Sydney Waidell; a brother, Joseph Skinner; and sister, Elsie Chidester.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. Graveside services will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert’s name may be made to American Legion Post #12, P.O. Box 1893, Carthage, NC 28327.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.