Robert “Bob” Morris Ray, 80, of Aberdeen, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Robert was born March 8, 1940, in Robeson County, the son of the late Mack Hoyt Ray and Myrtle Edward Ray. He had a long career with Harris Teeter, working as store manager in many locations including Aberdeen and Laurinburg. He retired as a district manager after many years of dedicated service. Bob loved all sports and proudly served as the former Marlboro Academy High School basketball coach, where was awarded two times the Coach of the Year. He also served as the former Scotland High School golf coach. Above all, Bob was a devoted family man, who truly loved and cherished each of them.
He was preceded in death by brothers, James Ray and Thomas Ray.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Holden Ray, of their home, in Aberdeen; son, David McMillan (Melinda), of Laurinburg; daughter, Robin McMillan (Brian), of Aberdeen; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, including a special great-grandson, Branson McMillan of the home; brothers, Leslie Ray (Shirley), and Carlton Ray (Kathy); sister-in-law, Margaret Ray, each of Laurinburg; along with a host of nieces, nephews and many devoted friends.
Services will be held at graveside Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. in Hillside Memorial Park in Laurinburg. The family will have a time of viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Richard Boles Funeral Service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg.