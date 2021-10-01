Robert Lee “R.L.” Tew III, 70, of Robbins, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst, surrounded by his family.
R.L. was a native of Moore County and a graduate of North Moore High School, class of 1970. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. His family was very important to him, and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. R.L. was employed by the N.C. Department of Correction, working at Moore, Hoke and McCain prison units. He was a food service technology instructor at Montgomery Community College and a certified crematory operator for Powell Funeral Home until his retirement.
R.L. served his community over the years in many roles: auxiliary police officer for the town of Robbins; member of the Robbins Rescue Squad; town commissioner and mayor pro-tem. R.L. enjoyed golf, coaching Pee Wee football, high school football, classic car shows, time at the lake and conversations with his friends. He was a faithful member of his church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School superintendent. R.L. was a son of the late Robert Lee Tew II and Thelma Parson Tew.
R.L. is survived by his wife of 8 1/2 years, Brenda; son, Robert Lee “Rob” Tew IV and wife, Emily; grandchildren, Ella Marie and Robert V; siblings, Bobbie Stringfellow and husband, Ed, Linda Addington and husband, Phil, Sue Underwood and Mark Tew; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 2, at Robbins First Baptist Church, with Dr Kenneth McNeill and the Rev. Mike Green officiating. The body will lie in repose prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Pine Rest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Robbins First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 400, Robbins, NC 27325; or FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Kennedy Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tew family.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.