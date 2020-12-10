Robert Lee Royster, 84, born Oct. 7, 1936, in Oxford, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from complications after an accidental fall that required brain surgery.
Bob grew up on a farm in Clarksville, Va. He graduated from N.C. State University as an engineer and worked from CP&L (Progress Energy) for over 40 years until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling and spent time in the mountains at Seven Devils, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Pinehurst. He enjoyed the friendships made at each location. He especially enjoyed playing golf wherever he was. In his spare time, he was the family historian. Being a loyal N.C. State sports fan was one of his passions.
Bob was a kind and loving husband to Louise Renner Royster for 54 years. He also found a companion in Jean Hutchins for the last several years of his life. Bob and Louise were the best parents a son could ever hope for.
Bob is survived by his only son, Eddie Royster and his wife, Kris Royster; granddaughter, Ellee Royster; grandson, Dylan Moses; sister, Esther Tyler and husband, Pete, and their family; brother-in-law, Ed Renner and wife, Cathy, and their family; and the family of his late sister, Carolyn Brook.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Royster Family Cemetery in Bullock. Livestreaming of the service will be on Boles Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.