Robert L. Raney

Robert Lee “Bob” Raney, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home, at the age of 90.
Bob was born Dec. 13, 1930, to the late Oscar and Selma Bassham Raney. He was a loving father and grandfather, and always prioritized spending time and helping out with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. As an individual, he was generous and selfless. While his own needs were few, he was always willing to commit his time and energy to others. Bob was an energetic supporter of local nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity, The Habitat Restore, Family Promise, Prancing Horse and the Moore County Food Bank. Prior to his retirement in 1985, Bob had a successful career in textiles where he was a finance group controller for Monsanto. His career took him across the United States and Europe. Bob was faithful in staying active. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf and would visit the Pinehurst Resort Fitness Center daily even into his 90th year. Bob was a member of Pinehurst United Methodist Church. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Pansy Holt.
Bob leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Peggy Raney, of Pinehurst; his son, Robert “Bob” Raney, Jr. and his wife, Stacy, of West Hartford, Conn., and his grandchildren, Kyle Raney, of Nashville, Tenn., and Hope Raney, of Brooklyn, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Pinehurst United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills, 2268 N.C. 5, Aberdeen, NC 28315.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home.