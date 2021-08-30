Robert Lee Liles, III, 64, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Alpine Health and Rehabilitation in Asheboro.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Briggs Candor Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private in the Liles family plot at Candor Cemetery.
Robert was the son of Robert Lee Liles Jr. and Margaret Lewis Liles. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a brother, William Paul Liles.
He is survived by a brother, James Liles, of Charlotte.
Briggs Candor Funeral Home is serving the Liles family.
Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com.