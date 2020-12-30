Robert L. Cooke

Robert Lee “Bobby” Cooke, 86, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Bobby was a retired truck driver, having worked with Dewitt Trucking for over 30 years before retiring.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m., in Summerville Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Wade Cooke and Annie Laurie Waddell Creed. He is survived by his cousin and caregiver for the last several years, Marie Gladden, of Sanford; and several other cousins.
Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home and Crematory, Lillington.