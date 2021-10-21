Robert John Stefanich Jr., age 89 of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Robert Stefanich, called “Bob,” was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Robert John Stefanich and Mary Elizabeth Suplina Stefanich. He grew up in Brooklyn, and after graduating from Fort Hamilton High School, Bob was signed by the New York Giants Minor League in 1950 as catcher and short stop.
After his time in professional baseball, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably. While in the Navy, Bob served as an airplane electrician and earned several honors including the Navy Occupation Service Medal and the National Defense Service Ribbon. Bob had the opportunity to serve on the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier on a Mediterranean cruise for six months and saw much of Europe.
Bob played baseball for the Navy for three years. In 1954, in an all-service tournament (Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines) his Navy team won, and each player received a large trophy, an engraved ring and a silver bowl. He also won a collection of trophies when he played for the Navy in Norfolk, Va.
Following his service in the Navy, Bob worked in Syracuse, N.Y., for Bristol Labs as a lab technician for 12 years. He then relocated from Syracuse to New Jersey, where he began a new career in sales engineering and worked for several different companies there. Then, Bob was given the high honor of joining the Rosemount engineering company as senior sales engineer for the N.E. region. Rosemount was one of the top four companies in the process industry at that time. Bob received many top sales awards for Rosemount’s N.E. region and also won a national “Top Sales Dollar Award” for outstanding achievement in selling. He worked there for 10 years.
In the summer of 1980, Bob married Betty Dare Funderburk at the historic Kirkpatrick Chapel on the campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J.
After he retired from Rosemount, Bob and his wife, Betty, moved to Southern Pines, where he worked at Pinehurst Resort Members Club as a manager for the famous Pinehurst No. 2 golf course for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed the job immensely and looked forward to going to work every day. Bob’s co-workers, Resort members and guests commented on how they loved Bob for his excellent service and his friendly, outgoing personality.
Bob also served as a volunteer coach for the Pinecrest High School varsity baseball team with first, Coach Michael T. Maness and second, Coach Jeff Hewitt. After learning of Bob’s passing, Coach Maness said, “I met Bob Stefanich in the spring of 1994 when he volunteered to help coach baseball at Pinecrest High School. He was called ‘Coach Bob’. Who would have guessed that this ‘Gentleman Coach’ would be volunteering for the next 20 years. Bob taught teamwork and love of the game. The young men whose lives he touched were all his sons. One day I will be volunteering on his ‘Field of Dreams.’”
Coach Hewitt said, “Bob was a great baseball mind and had seen it all when it came to the game. There is no doubt in my mind Coach Bob is in heaven today in a beautiful place with freshly cut baseball fields and pearls used as baseballs. Coach Bob taught me more than being a good baseball mind, but how to love your wife and respect all things with his loving spirit. Coach Bob, from the baseball community of Moore County, North Carolina, you will be missed, my friend.”
David Funderburk, brother-in law said, “Bob was always a joy to be around, and we will miss his amazing memory and the interesting stories that reflected his many life experiences around the world. We know that the good memories of this very special man will provide comfort and support to his loved ones during this difficult time.”
Bob’s affinity for all sports, especially baseball, were integral parts of his life. Most importantly, Bob’s love of his family and friends was evident in his actions. Bob’s kind and good-natured personality emanated in all that he did and was clear to those who had the pleasure of being around him.
Bob was survived by Betty Dare Funderburk Stefanich, his beloved wife of 40 years; his daughter, Carol Kidwell (Chas), and grandson, Charles, and granddaughter, Mary; and second daughter, Andrea Dougard (Ronald); brother, William Stefanich (Alicia); sister-in-law, Judith Fountain; brother-in-law Ambassador David Funderburk (Betty Jo); sister-in-law Gail F. Beasley (recently deceased); and half-sister, Mary Sloan Funderburk. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Many cousins and relatives from the Stefanich, Suplina, Funderburk, Winburn and Canavan families have expressed in various ways how much they loved and adored Bob.
The family chose to honor Bob by having a private service for immediate family and close friends. A beautiful service began at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines, where U.S. Navy military honors were held for Bob’s dedicated service to his country which included the rendering of taps, folding of the glag and presentation of the glag to his wife, Betty Dare. Following military honors, a Catholic service was held with Fr. John Forbes officiating. After the service at the funeral home, family and friends escorted Bob’s casket to Old Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen for the committal services. At the conclusion of the services, each person placed a flower on top of Bob’s casket.
Memorial donations in Bob’s name may be made to the Pinecrest High School Patriots baseball program.
The service can be viewed in its entirety on Boles Funeral Home website. Once on the website, people should type Bob’s name, then click the link for live broadcast.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.