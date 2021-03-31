Robert James Scheve, 83, of Southern Pines, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born March 21, 1938, in Ohio, to the late Earl and Emma Scheve, Robert grew up in the small village of Greenhills, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati. In high school, he excelled in swimming and diving. As a co-owner of a surveying company in Cincinnati, he spent most of his career as a surveyor. After retiring in 2005, he moved to North Carolina to be close to his brother, Tom and his wife, Neva, and his sister, Barbara. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and always kept a great sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann Scheve; one niece, Karen Bell; and nephew, Rick Scheve.
He is survived by his brothers, Tom Scheve (Neva) and John Scheve (Theresa); nieces, Shari Dutton, Patty Ott and Terry Scheve; and nephew, Ron Scheve.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
