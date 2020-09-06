Robert J. Dyer

Robert Jerome Dyer, 88, beloved husband, father, uncle and friend to many, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at his home, after a full and wonderful life.
Bob was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Pittsburgh, to James and Monica Dyer. Bob graduated from Notre Dame University in 1952 and after serving in the United States Marine Corps returned to Steubenville, Ohio, in 1954. Bob joined his father and was president of Kaul Clay Co. for over 20 years. In 1982, Bob changed careers and became a financial adviser and eventually managed the regional office for Hilliard Lyons.
Bob retired in 2005 and moved to the Country Club of North Carolina. Bob and his wife of 64 years, Jane, truly enjoyed their lives at CCNC and gained a new family of friends over the next 15 years. Bob had an incredible zest for life and was considered a friend to all that had the pleasure to meet him. Mr. Dyer was a man of deep religious convictions, and his faith carried him through his final battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane; his parents, and sisters, Monica Dyer and Barbara Dyer Padden. He is survived by his sons, Ken Dyer (Dale), of Columbia, S.C., Brian Dyer, of Steubenville, Ohio, grandson, James Dyer, of Huntington, W.Va., nephews, James Padden (Karen), of Steubenville, Ohio, Bill Padden (Carol) and Dan Padden (Lynn), both of Cambridge, Ohio, and James Garvey, of London; and a sister-in-law, Judy Garvey, of Weirton, W.Va.
A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst on Friday, Sept. 11, at 12 p.m., with Father John Forbes officiating.
The family is deeply grateful to the dedicated caregivers at both FirstHealth Hospice and AOS at home care for their kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the American Cancer Society, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.