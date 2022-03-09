Robert Hebert, a Modesto, Calif., transplant from Houston, Texas, has tragically passed at the young age of 54.
He is survived by his one daughter, Ayrialle Hebert; his grandson, Kadeince Roberts; his wife, Tammy Hebert; his sister, Tina Hebert; and his brother, Raymond Hebert.
Robert was born Dec 10, 1968, in Houston, Texas, to Homer Hebert and Netta Heard. He lived most of his life in Houston until 2010, when he decided to start a new adventure with his bride, Tammy, in Modesto, Calif. He loved working on motorcycles, dirt bikes and cars. He loved tattoos, and getting tattoos was one of the many ways he coped with himself and bonded with other people.
Robert’s mother just passed away the week before him, and we like to think he's up there with her talking about the good old days and watching his family grow. We like to think Robert is at peace and no longer fighting his endless battle.
Robert will be missed by many, and forgotten by none.
A small memorial service for Robert will be held at Easton Family Funeral-Cremation, 513 12th St., Modesto, Calif., due to most of his family being in Texas. The viewing is Thursday, March 10, 2022.