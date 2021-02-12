Robert Hebert, 1010, of Pinehurst passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst.
Robert was born and raised in West Rutland, Vt., a small town known for its quarries of high quality marble. Robert’s parents were Arthur Hebert and Mabel Force, both native Vermonters. He attended school in West Rutland and then graduated in 1940 from Saint Michael’s College, located near Burlington, Vt.
After college, Robert taught high school in Highgate Springs, Vt., a small town located a few miles from the border with Quebec, Canada. After the start of World War II, Robert was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Fort Devens near Boston for training.
While he was stationed at Fort Devens, Robert met his future wife, Ursula Dixon, on a blind date in Boston. Ursula, a native of Boston, passed away in 2008. Robert and Ursula married in January 1943 in the chapel on the campus of Boston College.
While serving in the Army, Robert became a personnel specialist and received further months of training at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in Philadelphia. After marrying, Robert and Ursula moved to Fayetteville, where they would be based for the remainder of World War II.
After he was discharged from the Army in 1946, Robert and Ursula moved to Boston. Robert earned a master’s degree from the Graduate School of Education at Harvard University. After graduation from Harvard, Robert returned to his alma mater, St. Michael’s, to work as a counselor and professor.
Robert’s two children, Martha and Bob Jr. were both born while the family was living in Burlington. They moved to Emerson, N.J., a suburb of New York, in 1954. Robert became an administrator at Nanuet High School in Nanuet, N.Y., while Ursula taught kindergarten in Emerson.
The couple retired to Pinehurst in 1978. They became members of Pinehurst Country Club. Robert spent many enjoyable years as an avid golfer and he co-founded the Happy Hacker golf group. He once achieved a hole-in-one and on another occasion, he shot his age.
Ursula and Robert loved living in Pinehurst, and they developed friendships with many people among their fellow retirees and in the local community. They became active, dedicated volunteers at and supporters of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital and FirstHealth Hospice.
They also enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and Europe. They made trips to France, Italy, Germany, Ireland, England and Canada. In the U.S., they visited New England frequently and other destinations such as New York, Florida, New Orleans and the western states.
During their retirement years, Robert and Ursula were always grateful for the assistance of their caregiver, Gertie Dailey, and their helpers, Cindy Hoke and Paulette Spruill.
Robert is survived by a daughter, Martha Hebert, of Marlborough, Mass., and a son, Bob Hebert, of Winston-Salem.
Preceding him in death were a sister, Jane Wolstromer, formerly of Bergenfield, N.J., and a brother, Bill Hebert, formerly of Springfield, Vt.
Memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth at www.firsthealth.org/foundation-of-firsthealth or FirstHealth Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.