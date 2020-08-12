Robert Houston Spencer, 89, of Pinehurst, passed Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Bob came to Pinehurst in 1991 upon retirement from a major international pharmaceutical company. He served as the first CEO of the Canadian operation and was a senior marketing executive in the US.
A native North Carolinian, he was born July 15, 1931, in Elkin, and reared largely in Greensboro. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where he received an undergraduate degree in mathematics in 1953 and an MBA in 1959. In the interim he served as a shipboard lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Bob enjoyed tennis, golf, travel, friends and family.
Among his survivors are his wife, Myrna; his daughter, Sandra Kelly (Rob). of Petaluma, Calif.; son, Houston (Geri), of Pound Ridge, N.Y.; stepsons, Garrett Brennan (Emily), of Cary, Scott Brennan (Carmen), of Holly Springs; seven grandchildren, Spencer and Mitchell Kelly, Tate, Paige, Dane, Connor and Trevor Brennan; sister, Nita Blanchard (Ron), of Santa Rosa, Calif.; sister-in-law, Carol Chassner (Les), Boynton Beach, Fla. nieces, Stacey Mullen (Matt), of Apex, and Michele Chassner, of Apex; great-nieces, Abby and Mia; and great-nephew, Jamison.
There will be no service.
Neptune Society is handling the cremation.
If you wish to make a donation in Bob’s name please make it to the Moore Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, Carthage, NC 28327 or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation,150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.