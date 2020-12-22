Robert Howard Dunlap, 65, of Hamlet, passed away at his home on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
He was born May 31, 1955, in Pinehurst, son of Pervy Howard Dunlap and Stella Rouse Dunlap.
Mr. Dunlap was a self-employed entrepreneur. His greatest enjoyment was playing golf, but he also was an avid sports fan, whether it was Duke, Chargers, Celtics or Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed working and caring for his yard.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Autry Dunlap, of the home; daughters, Montana Dunlap and Savannah Dunlap, both of Hamlet; son, John Robert Dunlap (Peyton Hunt), of Hamlet; brothers, Wendell Dunlap and Ray Dunlap, both of Robbins; sisters, Swannie Dunlap and Esther Hundley, both of Robbins; and two grandchildren, Brody Dunlap and Ainsley Sell.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.