Robert H. Crouch

Robert Harper Crouch, 85, of Seven Lakes, formerly of Jamestown, passed peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Born June 28, 1935, in Durham County, he was the son of the late Ernest and Esther Crouch. Bob grew up in Jamestown, and after his high school graduation, went on to serve in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge, he returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Peggie Keller. Bob began working at the family’s woodworking business. After his father death, he began designing and manufacturing machinery for the woodworking industry. He was president of Crouch Machinery Inc. for 61 years. He relocated to Seven Lakes in 1978, moving his business with him. In 1990, Bob had a calling from the Lord and went to the Divinity School at Duke University. He served as pastor of the Roseland UMC and Doubs Chapel UMC in Moore county before his retirement from the ministry in 2005.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggie Keller Crouch. He was the loving father of Sandy Holbrook, Robert “Bobby” Crouch Jr., and Fred Crouch. He is survived by his grandchildren, Derick Holbrook and Malinda Crouch; and niece Elizabeth Howard.
Bob was predeceased by his sister, Ernestine Howard.
The date of a graveside service will be announced in the near future.
