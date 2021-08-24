Robert “Bob” Grier Parker, 82, of Colfax, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at River Landing at Sandy Ridge.
Bob was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Moore County, to the late Dempsey Elwood and Stella Pauline Parker. He graduated from Southern Pines High School, where he enjoyed playing sports, then continued his education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a degree in pharmacy. Bob practiced pharmacy and pharmacy management for Peoples Drug and CVS Health in the Richmond, Va., area for over 40 years.
He was an avid runner, collector of many things and was devoted to the care of his family. He enjoyed sports, nature, travel, national parks, walking in the woods and spending time at the beach.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Harriet Parker; a son, Gary Parker (Cindy); two daughters, Lynn Parker, and Amy Reid (Steve); nine grandchildren, Marshall Tuck (Michelle), Corey Parker (Gabi), Parker Tuck, Ryan Parker (Jordyn), Mackenzie Tuck, Tyler Reid, Austin Tuck, Kelly Reid and Parker Reid; and three great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.
Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Parker family.