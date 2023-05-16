Robert F. Guenther III

Lt. Col. Robert “Bob” F. Guenther III, U.S. Army (ret.), of West End, died peacefully on May 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a battle with glioblastoma.
He grew up in Elmhurst, Ill., and met his future wife, Joanne, in kindergarten, ultimately reconnecting and dating in high school before eventually marrying. He graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, and Rollins College, before going on to serve 22 years in U.S. Army. After his military service, he continued working as a military contractor, with his final position served at People, Technology & Processes LLC.
Bob adored his family, pets and plants. He could always be found playing with the family dogs or playing in his yard. Always the character, Bob was known to verbally parry with all around him (especially his daughter), always have a cup of coffee in his hand and never be able to sit still for more than five minutes.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joanne; daughter, Sandy; siblings, Candy Zohbon (John), Tom (Sherri), Keith (Mary Pat) and Guy (Roz); brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jim Barry (Cheryl), Judy Laut (Dan Laut), Joe Barry (Debbie) and Jack Barry (Diane); 31 nieces and nephews (and spouses); and 26 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. Guenther Jr., and Jean Guenther.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m., at West End Presbyterian Church in West End.
Memorial contributions may be made to West End Presbyterian Church, 275 Knox Lane, PO Box 113, West End, NC 27376.