Robert F. Guenther III

Lt. Col. Robert “Bob” F. Guenther III, U.S. Army (ret.), of West End, died peacefully on May 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a battle with glioblastoma.

He grew up in Elmhurst, Ill., and met his future wife, Joanne, in kindergarten, ultimately reconnecting and dating in high school before eventually marrying. He graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, and Rollins College, before going on to serve 22 years in U.S. Army. After his military service, he continued working as a military contractor, with his final position served at People, Technology & Processes LLC.