Robert Edwards Jr.

Robert “Bob” Edwards Jr, 84, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice.
Born Feb. 6, 1936, he was the son of the late Robert William “R.W.” Edwards Sr. and Bessie “Arlene” Harrison Edwards.
Bob received his formal education from DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Mo. He owned and operated Estate Builders, later to become Estate Builders of Pinehurst, for over 40 years, until his passing. He was a member of the Moore County Home Builders Association. He followed most sports, many that he played in his youth and was an avid UNC basketball fan. In his hay day he was a great bowler; he loved to travel and he loved playing golf with his sons and friends.
Bob was a man worth knowing, a life well lived. He was a lot of things to a lot of different people. To some he was builder Bob; to most, just a really good guy, hardworking, honest and loyal. He was a no-nonsense, roll up your sleeves and get-it-done kind of man. He was a friend anyone would like to have and a loving son, papa, dad and husband. His life was lived filled with love, laughs, (he had a great laugh) and some tragedy, but always with a wink or a smile and that pat on the back encouragement that told you everything will be alright. Like his beloved mother, he was blessed by God with a happy heart, and he will be sorely missed but live forever in the hearts of those who love him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Nicely Edwards; his children, Michael (Connie), Denise (Guy), Robert John, and Leonard; and his grandchildren, Brandon (Abbi), Sarah (Chris), Scott, Jeremy (Katie), Alex, Montana, Ashlyn, and Megan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Helen and her husband, Doyle.
Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation and Funeral Service.