Robert C. Salasko

Robert “Bob” Calvin Salasko died Friday, May 28, 2021.
Bob was born March 6 1939, in New Brunswick, N.J., to the late John Salasko and Rose Toraq Salasko. He was the owner of National Parts Supply and Cal’s Auto Service in North Brunswick, N.J., a member of the Copper Hill golf course in Flemington, N.J., and a member of the Masonic Lodge. After 40 years of working in New Jersey, Bob and Kathy retired to Carolina Trace, in Sanford and were members of the Carolina Trace Golf Course.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Salasko, of Queens, N.Y.; his two sons; one daughter; three in-laws; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Quail Haven Village of Pinehurst and Liberty Hospice for their care and compassion to Bob Salasko.
