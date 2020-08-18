Robert C. Dunbar Jr.

Robert “Bobby” Clarence Dunbar Jr., 84, of Carthage, passed on of natural causes in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Peak Resources-Pinelake, where he resided with his wife, Imelda.
Bobby was born on Feb. 9, 1936, in Eunice, La., to Robert C. Dunbar Sr. and Marjorie Geraldine Byars Dunbar. Bobby and his three siblings, John, Gerald and Mary, attended Academy of the Immaculate Conception in Opelousas, La. After Bobby finished high school in 1953, he attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1957. Upon graduation, Bobby married Imelda Anne Broussard from Sulphur, La.
Bobby and Imelda had five children: Marie Cummings, Robert “Robbie” C. Dunbar III (8/10/60-12/8/99), Margaret Cutright, Ronald “Ron” Dunbar and Swinfred “Swin” Dunbar Spivey. Bobby was a career accountant beginning with Firestone, in Orange, Texas; Research Triangle Park, in Raleigh; Hanes, in Winston-Salem; Sandhills Mental Health in West End; and for the state of North Carolina.
He raised his family in Winston-Salem, and Southern Pines, then later retired in Kinston, and finally moved to Carthage, to be close with his family. Bobby was always good with his hands.As a child, Bobby loved building and flying model airplanes which he flew in competitions. Bobby also enjoyed playing the blues on any piano as a young adult. In addition, Bobby loved the outdoors fishing and hunting to making outdoor barbecue pits with his sons and having barbecue meals with his family and friends. Bobby was also a devout Roman Catholic and obtained Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Robert was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pinehurst, as is Imelda.
Bobby was a devoted husband and loving father. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Imelda Anne Broussard Dunbar. Bobby is survived by siblings, John Dunbar (Sally), of Sarasota, Fla., Gerald Dunbar (Helaine), of Lafayette, La., and Mary Cole (Robert Leon), of Monroe, Ohio. Bobby’s living children are Marie Cummings (John), of Carthage, Margaret Cutright (Wayne), of Raleigh, Ron Dunbar (Debbie), of Nashville, Ind., Swin Spivey (Aaron), of Long Beach, Calif., and his daughter-in-law, Lea Dunbar. Bobby is also survived by eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Robert C. Dunbar Sr. and Marjorie Geraldine Byars Dunbar; his eldest son, Robert “Robbie” C. Dunbar III (1999), and a great-grandson, Jacob John Dunbar (2007).
A memorial service will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted.
Memorials may be made to Mental Health Association @ www.nami.org, or write to: NAMI 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203, or to the donor’s favorite charity.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Dunbar family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.