Robert Brooks

Robert “Bobby” Brooks went peacefully to the Lord on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, with his loved ones at his side. Born April 21, 1934, he was raised in Lobelia by Maggie Newton Brooks and Robert L. Brooks Sr.  

He served our country in the U.S. Army in communications for two years before starting work at the Maritron. He started his career in banking at The Carolina Bank in Aberdeen, in 1965, and moved to the Vass branch where he went on to become vice president and city executive until he retired after 30 years (now Truist) in 1995. Bobby (nicknamed “Milburn’”for Milburn Drysdale) did his very best to help all of his clients as best he could.  Over the years people would approach him and thank him for the help he gave them over the years and although he may not have remembered their names, it truly, truly meant a great deal to him. He also had a great deal of respect, admiration and love for each and every one of his employees that he fondly referred to as “my girls.” He earned his insurance license and his real estate license as well. He was most recently broker-in-charge of Talamore Properties and served on the Moore County Tax Board.