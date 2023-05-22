Robert Brooks

Robert “Bobby” Brooks went peacefully to the Lord on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, with his loved ones at his side. Born April 21, 1934, he was raised in Lobelia by Maggie Newton Brooks and Robert L. Brooks Sr.
He served our country in the U.S. Army in communications for two years before starting work at the Maritron. He started his career in banking at The Carolina Bank in Aberdeen, in 1965, and moved to the Vass branch where he went on to become vice president and city executive until he retired after 30 years (now Truist) in 1995. Bobby (nicknamed “Milburn’”for Milburn Drysdale) did his very best to help all of his clients as best he could. Over the years people would approach him and thank him for the help he gave them over the years and although he may not have remembered their names, it truly, truly meant a great deal to him. He also had a great deal of respect, admiration and love for each and every one of his employees that he fondly referred to as “my girls.” He earned his insurance license and his real estate license as well. He was most recently broker-in-charge of Talamore Properties and served on the Moore County Tax Board.
He developed a love of golf in his late 20's and was an accomplished golfer, which he carried throughout his entire life, achieving five holes-in-one and making many golf trips with his golfing buddies to Scotland, Ireland and England, playing over 38 golf courses there, some multiple times as well as all around the USA.
He also had a deep love of Carolina Beach music and served on the Enhancement Committee of SOS for many years and was a founding member of the M.A.S.S. He was also a longtime member of the Masonic Shriners.
He enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises and trips all over the world with his longtime companion, Beverly Stewart.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Brooks Smith and her husband, Tom H. Smith, who was a great friend and golfing partner; Beverly Stewart, his beloved companion for over 25 years, of Carthage; and sister, Joyce Marsh, of Sanford.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. John Michalak and staff, Dr. Saritha Ravella and the FirstHealth Oncology staff, the FirstHealth Radiation Oncology staff, the staff on the second floor of Reid Heart Center and Dr. Randall Mercier and Donna for their unparalleled compassion, kindness and professionalism
He wished for no formal service but if you are so inclined, make a donation in his name to the Children's Home Society of NC chsnc.org; or to the PAN Foundation panfoundation.org to help others pay for expensive medications for major illnesses which insurance doesn't cover. Any amount, no matter how small helps someone. Do something nice for someone, no matter how small. You never know what they are facing and you could make a difference in their lives.
Billy, Penrose and John Von, your eternal foursome is now complete ... Play away!