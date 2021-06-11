Robert "Bo" Harris

Robert Clark “Bo” Harris, 83, of Skill Road, Eagle Springs, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Eagle Springs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Matt Brogli and the Rev. Matt Cosner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Born Sept. 25, 1937, in Moore County, he was the son of Burl and Elizabeth Hartsfield Harris. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Eagle Springs Baptist Church. Bo retired from the flooring and carpet industry.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Blue and Peggy Swearingen; and three brothers, Alvin Harris, Babe Harris and Clarence “Monk” Harris.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Carter Harris, of the home; two sons, Zachary Clark Harris, of West End, and Bob Carter Jr., of Southern Pines; sister, Betty Richardson (Decatur), of Southern Pines; three grandchildren, Zachary Christian Harris, Lauren Arnold and Erinn Oakley; four great-grandchildren, Foster Reed Harris, Hannah Oakley, Abbey Arnold and Ezra Caruana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Harris will lie in repose from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Eagle Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 118, Eagle Springs NC 27242.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com.