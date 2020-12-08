Robert Anthony Vanore, 75, of Albemarle, passed away alone in the COVID unit Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Northeast Medical Center, in Concord, surrounded by family via FaceTime.
He was born on July 3, 1945, in Pinehurst, to Dr. Andrew Albert Vanore and Elvira Pugliese Vanore. He grew up in Robbins. While attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he was a proud Delta Upsilon. After his graduation in 1967, Robert joined the U.S. Navy and fought in the Vietnam War on the USS Catskill. Upon his return from the war, he married his wife, Marcia Windchester Edwards. In addition to his career as an accountant, Robert also served in many other roles. He faithfully helped his wife build a successful swim program at Pfeiffer University; he was the favorite feared substitute teacher of Stanly County Schools; he was part of “Napkin Head Gang” on Lake Tillery; and he served as a father figure to many of his daughter’s close friends throughout their childhood.
Robert was definitely larger than life, and everyone knew when he entered the room. Most feared him at first, but then instantly grew to love him. He was known as “Big Papa” to his three grandchildren, whom he claimed were proof that “good genes” skipped a generation.
Robert is survived by his loving spouse of nearly 48 years, Marcia E. Vanore; three daughters, Marcelle Vanore, of Concord, Candice Vanore, of Albemarle, and Angela Vanore, of Pittsboro; two brothers, Andrew A. Vanore Jr., of Raleigh, and Richard L. Vanore, of Greensboro; two grandsons, Robert Anthony Maupin and Luca James Fishbein; granddaughter, Ann Margaret Maupin; and son-in-law, Nick Fishbein.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Andrew A.Vanore, and mother, Elvira P. Vanore; mother-in-law, Ann Pegram Edwards, and father-in-law, Everette M. Edwards Jr.
The family will be accepting friends Friday, Dec. 11, in a drive-through visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home in Albemarle.
Private funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday Dec. 12, at Apex Cemetery in Apex.
In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to the Disabled American Veterans charity, www.dav.org
